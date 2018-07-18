Fears the U.K cat killer has returned to Aylesbury

A Resident on King Edwards Avenue fears the U.K Cat killer may have returned to Aylesbury after three beloved rabbits were found mutilated in their hutches.

There were reports of decapitated cats in Aylesbury around Christmas time last year, suspected to be linked to a spate of violent animal murders and mutilations commited across the UK.

A cat named Leo, from Cherwell Avenue was also found decapitated last August.

Another cat’s tail was found later that month.

Bryn Jackson, who lives on King Edward Avenue fears the U.K Cat Killer (Also reffered to as the Croydon Cat Killer and the M25 cat killer), has returned.

He said: “My three rabbits are housed in a well enclosed area and could only be accessed by a locked 6 1/2 ft solid gate at the front of the house, or over fences from neighbours houses.

"The rear of the garden is pretty much unaccessible without causing a disturbance.

“This person most likely conducts recces through people’s gardens to identify those with small pets, and then returns at a later date to conduct the killings: I’m not sure that people don’t just think the killings are opportune and random. It is clear from what has happened here that our rabbits were targeted through prior reconnaissance.

Bryn is currently waiting on confirmation that the mutiliations were caused by a sharp instrument, but he believes the precision of the cuts and the places where they were made to remove the head and tail clearly demonstrate this was done by a human, rather than an animal.

Worryingly, he also suggests that the killer must have knowledge of animal anatomy because of the precision of the cuts.

Other areas include London - where the killings are suspected to have started - Manchester, Surrey, Berkshire and Birmingham.

Do you think that your pet may have been a victim of the UK cat killer?

