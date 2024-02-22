Im-peck-able – pupils join local care home for Big Garden Birdwatch

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents at Care UK’s Ridley Manor, on Lane End, took part in the world's largest annual wildlife survey with the help of the children from Sunshine Montessori.

Each resident partnered with a buddy from the local nursery, and the intergenerational duos spent time making and decorating bird boxes, which were filled with seeds and added to the home’s garden. Then, using binoculars, everyone watched carefully as they spotted the different birds and wildlife.

The RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch encourages people throughout the UK to take a closer look at the nature on their doorsteps by counting the different birds, as well as recording any non-bird species such as badgers and hedgehogs, which visit their garden in any one hour.

Ridley Manor Care Home took part in the Big Garden Bird Watch

Resident Richard Fletcher, aged 86, said: “We certainly enjoyed our morning, but we have noticed a reduction in the number of songbirds in the garden. We fear that the smaller birds are scared off by the very large red kites – perhaps our new bird boxes might bring them back.

“The children love the fresh air in the garden, and we love to see them here enjoying themselves.”

Estelle Adams, General Manager at Ridley Manor, said: “As well as supporting the RSPB, the Big Garden Birdwatch was also a brilliant opportunity to connect with the local nursery children. It was great to see everyone engaged in spotting the birds and wildlife.

“Here at Ridley Manor, we know intergenerational relationships can be incredibly beneficial to younger and older people alike, and birdwatching is a wonderful hobby no matter your age. Looking out for vibrant colours and distinctive bird songs also provides calming, sensory stimulation. It’s a hobby which anyone can enjoy from the comfort of an armchair, no matter what the weather, thanks to our carefully positioned feeders.

“We are delighted to be part of the RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch. It was great to learn about the wildlife around us with the children from Sunshine Montessori Nursery and watch new friendships blossom. It is honestly very hard to tell who is more excited about seeing each other, us or them!”

For more information on Ridley Manor, please call Home Admissions Advisor, Hayley Devereaux, on 01494 853669, email [email protected] or visit: careuk.com/ridley-manor