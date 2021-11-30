Aylesbury residents offered free television fix if affected by mobile network upgrade

While Aylesbury' s mobile networks are being upgraded residents have been offered free television fixes if the work affects their coverage.

Work is being carried out to improve mobile networks in the Aylesbury area to improve speeds.

Network experts advise there is a small chance that residents with Freeview, BT, TalkTalk and YouView aerials could be impacted by the work.

Intermittent sound, blocky images (pixelation) or loss of signal, are among the difficulties that might affect televisions in Aylesbury.

Restore TV is offering free support to the Aylesbury community, if they experience those problems.

As well as helping out customers experiencing mobile signal disruption, it is offering additional support to people who are 75 years of age or older, are registered blind or partially sighted or receive any of the following benefits: personal independence payments (PIPs); attendance allowance; constant attendance allowance or War Pensioners' Mobility Support.

Ben Roome, CEO of Restore TV, said: “We know just how important TV is to inform, entertain and provide welcome company. Restore TV exists to ensure we all can continue to access free to view TV as mobile services are improved across the country.”

“If you see new TV interference, we’re on hand to help you resolve the issue. We can send a Restore TV filter, free of charge, for you to fit between your aerial lead and TV or set-top box to remove mobile signals and allow you to watch free to view TV as normal. Full instructions are included, and we can provide further advice online and by phone if needed.

“In most instances, fitting the filter will resolve any issues, but if this isn’t the case, we may also be able to arrange a follow-up visit from a Restore TV engineer at no cost, depending on eligibility.”

Experts believe Cable and satellite TV, such as Sky or Virgin, will not be affected during the upgrade work. But, viewers with these services, who also watch free to view TV through an aerial, can receive a free Restore TV filter.

A spokesperson for Restore TV said: "Residents are more likely to be affected if they live in an area with weak digital television reception, have a TV signal booster and whose TV aerial is close to a mobile mast."

For residents in flats or communal buildings, Restore TV provides landlords or property managers with support to resolve the problem.

If you need support you can contact Restore TV on: