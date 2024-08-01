Tesco Store Coming to Chalfont St Peter Buckinghamshire
Tesco has announced the opening of a new Express store in Chalfont St Peter in January 2025.
Building works will shortly begin by the landlord at the unit at Market Place, Chalfont St Peter, SL9 9HE. The new store will be handed over to Tesco later in the year for fitting out and an opening is planned for customers at Christmas time 2024.
In addition to providing new jobs, the store will bring with it food bank donations and Tesco’s Stronger Starts funding opportunities for groups working with young people in the community.
Jessica McCulloch, Tesco’s Community Engagement Manager, said, “We’re excited to announce this new Tesco store in Chalfont St Peter and look forward to sharing more information with you about the store nearer to opening this winter."
