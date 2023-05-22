Primark is on the move to a Bucks shopping centre after striking a deal to take over the vacant building of a store which closed in January.

Primark has been confirmed as Eden Shopping Centre’s newest tenant. The move, first mooted by Buckinghamshire Council in 2021 as part of a three-part town centre regeneration, sees Primark relocate from The Chilterns to occupy part of the former House of Fraser department store in the heart of Eden.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Eden’s House of Fraser store closed in January 2023 having been in occupation since the centre opened its doors in 2008. The store had been under review since 2018 when House of Fraser fell into administration.

Primark is moving to the former House of Frasier building at Eden

Primark will occupy the ground floor of the building. Customers can look forward to shopping a selection of Primark’s standout offer across clothing, kidswear, beauty, lifestyle and home.

The move comes as part of Primark’s commitment to revitalising the UK high street, pledging to spend £140m on new and relocated stores in the UK over the next two years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Eden's Centre Director, Andrew Norton, said: "This is fantastic news for High Wycombe. Primark is a leading international clothing retailer with a focus on affordable fashion, beauty and homeware. Moving to Eden will enable Primark to improve its presence in the town with more modern and convenient premises in a prime location.

"While we can't yet go into detail about the move, we're delighted to be able to announce that an agreement has been reached that will benefit our customers, High Wycombe, Eden and Primark.

"Demand for space in Eden amongst retail, leisure and food and beverage operators remains strong. We look forward to being able to offer more detail on the Primark move and other openings soon."

Primark UK Retail Director Kari Rodgers said: “We are thrilled to be relocating our High Wycombe store to the Eden Shopping Centre as part of our commitment to invest £140m into UK retail over the next two years.

Advertisement

Advertisement