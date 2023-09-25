Pictures: Party time in Aylesbury to celebrate Friars Square shopping centre's 30th birthday

Shoppers and retailers join landmark event

Shoppers, retailers and staff got together to celebrate 30 years of Aylesbury’s Friars Square shopping centre at a special birthday bash on Saturday.

Crowds turned out to enjoy a fun day with Buckinghamshire Council Cabinet members John Chilver and Mark Winn marking the landmark birthday by cutting a special celebration cake.

They were joined by special guest Dave Smith of Smith & Sons, formerly Surelock Homes, who has had a shop at Friars Square since it opened in 1993.

Eight other VIP guests, aged from 10 to 70, who also attended to share the shopping centre’s birthday, each received a Friars Square goodie bag with gifts and shopping voucher.

Entertainment was provided by the Liquorice Allsort Girls on stilts, balloon modelling from Box Circus with the Aerial Allstars performing three fabulous acrobatic shows and Wes from Bucks Radio played 90s tunes throughout the day.

A free craft workshop also proved popular with hundreds of children who joined in making birthday themed items.

Friars Square manager Andy Margieson, who has worked at the shopping centre for 12 years, said: “We had an absolutely wonderful day celebrating Friars Square’s big birthday with our shoppers and retailers.

"We are proud to have been at the heart of Aylesbury town centre for 30 successful years.”

Dave Smith of Smith & Sons added: “We’ve had a lovely morning at the party with all the guests who have the same birthday as Friars Square. It’s been really busy. My wife and son who run the business with me are here with our grandchildren.

“I started my career in locksmithing in the former Friars Square building 43 years ago then opened my first shop in Friars Square in 1993. So it is wonderful to be here today celebrating.”

> The original Friars Square (or Friar's Square) was created in the 1960s as the Aylesbury Town Centre Redevelopment. It transformed the south-west part of the town centre including the Market Square and Silver Street areas.

The current shopping centre was formally opened in 1993 at a cost of £70m, following the closure and extension of the previous town centre development of the same name.

