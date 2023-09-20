Do you remember these 61 stores and places of the past in Aylesbury's Friars Square?
and live on Freeview channel 276
There is a big milestone on the horizon this weekend for Aylesbury town centre.
Because Friars Square Shopping Centre is gearing up for its 30th birthday.
Yes you read that correctly THIRTY years.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The popular shopping site in Aylesbury town centre has now been around for three decades as of Saturday (September 23).
It is home to the likes of House of Fraser, Pandora, H&M, Waterstones, New York Deli and Flip Out to name just a few.
Founding brands such as BHS and Beatties – along with their once hugely popular cafes – as well as Woolworths have been and gone.So too has the iconic fountain while the Cloisters Indoor Market also made way for the new layout Aylesbury shoppers see today.
But can you remember the stores and places of Friars Square’s past?
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ahead of the party celebrations The Bucks Herald has teamed up with Friars Square to compile a list of the 61 stores and places which have been and gone on the main shopping parade that is the upper floor of the centre since its opening in 1993.
So take a trip down memory lane with our full list – in alphabetical order – below! We can hear the shouts of ‘oh yeaaaaahh I remember that’ from here.
Do you remember these 61 stores and places of the past in Aylesbury's Friars Square?
Allsports
Bay Trading
BHS
BHS Café
Beatties
Beatties Café
Big fountain
Birthdays
Blue Inc
Burtons
Candles & Sticks
Caoilla
Carl’s Gallery & Framing
Clintons
Coffee Republic
Dorothy Perkins
Dr China
Dunkin Donuts
Early Learning Centre
Eisenegger
Ernest Jomes
Final Level
Game (original store)
Granada
HMV
JD Sports original
Jakemans Sports
John’s Carpets
Juice Junction
KDI
La Senza
Little fountain
Luna
Madhouse
Manhattan Furniture
Memorabilia Framers
Mix 96 Radio
Monsoon
Mr Simms
Naked Frame
Newsagent – Network News
Optika
Orange
ParcelLand
Peachy Pics
Peacocks
Peters
Principles
Radio Rentals
Solitaire Jewellery
Sony Centre
Styleast
T-Mobile
Tchibo
The Optical Express and Dental
Thorntons
Topshop
Victor Value
Wallis
Watches of Switzerland
Woolworths