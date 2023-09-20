Do you remember these 61 stores and places of the past in Aylesbury's Friars Square?

The Bucks Herald has teamed up with Friars Square to take you on a nostalgic trip down memory lane

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There is a big milestone on the horizon this weekend for Aylesbury town centre.

Because Friars Square Shopping Centre is gearing up for its 30th birthday.

Yes you read that correctly THIRTY years.

Sign up to the On This Day newsletter. Our daily time machine to key events that took place on this day in history. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Friars Square Shopping Centre, Aylesbury. Photo: Bucks Herald

Advertisement

Advertisement

The popular shopping site in Aylesbury town centre has now been around for three decades as of Saturday (September 23).

It is home to the likes of House of Fraser, Pandora, H&M, Waterstones, New York Deli and Flip Out to name just a few.

Founding brands such as BHS and Beatties – along with their once hugely popular cafes – as well as Woolworths have been and gone.So too has the iconic fountain while the Cloisters Indoor Market also made way for the new layout Aylesbury shoppers see today.

But can you remember the stores and places of Friars Square’s past?

Friars Square centre manager Andy Margieson, Stevie, Pandora manager Mia Lewis and Bruce

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ahead of the party celebrations The Bucks Herald has teamed up with Friars Square to compile a list of the 61 stores and places which have been and gone on the main shopping parade that is the upper floor of the centre since its opening in 1993.

So take a trip down memory lane with our full list – in alphabetical order – below! We can hear the shouts of ‘oh yeaaaaahh I remember that’ from here.

Do you remember these 61 stores and places of the past in Aylesbury's Friars Square?

Allsports

The back of Friars Square

Bay Trading

BHS

BHS Café

Beatties

Beatties Café

Big fountain

Birthdays

Blue Inc

Burtons

Candles & Sticks

Caoilla

Carl’s Gallery & Framing

Clintons

Coffee Republic

Dorothy Perkins

Dr China

Dunkin Donuts

Early Learning Centre

Eisenegger

Ernest Jomes

Final Level

Game (original store)

Granada

HMV

JD Sports original

Jakemans Sports

John’s Carpets

Juice Junction

KDI

La Senza

Little fountain

Luna

Madhouse

Manhattan Furniture

Memorabilia Framers

Mix 96 Radio

Monsoon

Mr Simms

Naked Frame

Newsagent – Network News

Optika

Orange

ParcelLand

Peachy Pics

Peacocks

Peters

Principles

Radio Rentals

Solitaire Jewellery

Sony Centre

Styleast

T-Mobile

Tchibo

The Optical Express and Dental

Thorntons

Topshop

Victor Value

Wallis

Watches of Switzerland