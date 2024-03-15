Buckingham Live Weekend 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On this years line up is:

· Acoustic night: Friday 24th May at The Grand Junction

· Buckingham Live introducing: Saturday 25th May in the Cattle Pens

· Rock night: Saturday 25th May at The Woolpack

· Buckingham Live: Sunday 26th May on the green at Buckingham Football Club

The changes have been made due to the popularity of the event, which has been running for more than 20 years and had outgrown its previous one-day location in Market Hill. The change will mean more artists can take part, as well as a higher footfall over more days and across a wider area of the town centre over the whole May bank holiday weekend.

Buckingham Live 2024

If any businesses would like to get involved, it’s not too late and the Buckingham Live Sessions team would be delighted to speak to you about your venue. Please contact Suzy Smith for more information.

