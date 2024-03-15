Buckingham Live Weekend 2024
and live on Freeview channel 276
On this years line up is:
- · Acoustic night: Friday 24th May at The Grand Junction
- · Buckingham Live introducing: Saturday 25th May in the Cattle Pens
- · Rock night: Saturday 25th May at The Woolpack
- · Buckingham Live: Sunday 26th May on the green at Buckingham Football Club
The changes have been made due to the popularity of the event, which has been running for more than 20 years and had outgrown its previous one-day location in Market Hill. The change will mean more artists can take part, as well as a higher footfall over more days and across a wider area of the town centre over the whole May bank holiday weekend.
If any businesses would like to get involved, it’s not too late and the Buckingham Live Sessions team would be delighted to speak to you about your venue. Please contact Suzy Smith for more information.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Cllr. Robin Stuchbury, Chair of the Town Centre & Events Committee said that: “The committee in supporting these changes, were delighted that this popular event is expanding to 3 days, over more locations, while maintaining a town centre presence. We thank our partners at Buckingham Live Sessions who have been working hard with local venues to make this change. If you are a local business who would like to be involved, please get in touch with Buckingham Live.”