Expert reveals the best time for your morning caffeine fix this winter

With winter mornings in full swing, it’s tempting to reach for your first coffee earlier to kick-start your day. However, if you find yourself hitting a mid-morning slump, you might actually be drinking it too soon.

To help optimise your energy levels, Philips’ in-house coffee expert is sharing the perfect time to enjoy your first cup.

Reaching for that caffeine fix too early can disrupt your body’s natural wake-up process, reducing the energy-boosting effect of your daily cup of joe.

To help avoid this dreaded energy crash and keep your mornings on track, Philips in-house coffee expert & Award-winning Barista, Heidi Philip Smith, is revealing the perfect time to sip your first cup.

Heidi Philip Smith, Philips Barista says: “While coffee might be a staple in your morning routine, it’s best to hold off until mid-morning, ideally between 9:30 and 11:30 a.m.

“Your body naturally produces high levels of cortisol in the morning to help you wake up. Drinking coffee too early can actually undermine both your body’s natural energy boost and the caffeine’s effectiveness.

“By the time you reach the office or finish your morning tasks, cortisol levels begin to drop after 9:30 am, allowing caffeine to work more effectively and providing a steady energy boost without the dreaded crash.

“A second coffee around 1:30 to 3:00 p.m. can combat the well-known afternoon slump many experience at their desks. Make this your final coffee of the day, to avoid disrupting your sleep.

“Delaying your coffee can also benefit your gut health. Since coffee is acidic, drinking it on an empty stomach could cause you some digestive discomfort. It’s best to wait until you’ve had breakfast or a snack to prepare your stomach for the coffee.”

