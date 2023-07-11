News you can trust since 1832
Circus coming to Aylesbury shopping centre including an "elephant" and a strong woman

Free entertainment has been lined up for the upcoming summer holidays
By James Lowson
Published 11th Jul 2023, 14:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 14:56 BST

The circus is coming to an Aylesbury shopping centre for the upcoming summer holiday school break.

A circus act will be performing for free at Friars Square Shopping Centre on Wednesday 2 August.

Among the attractions is Albert the Elephant, ringmasters, a comedy strong woman and even a clown to enjoy meeting. Children can conjure up circus creations at a free craft workshop.

Albert the ElephantAlbert the Elephant
Albert the Elephant
At the free workshop there will be lots of stickers and a treasure trail to complete.The event takes place between 11am and 3pm.

All the ringside action takes place between 11am and 3pm. Circus Pazaz will be performing eye-catching shows at 11am, 12.30pm and 2pm.

More details can be found on the shopping centre’s website and Facebook page.

Circus Pazaz has been touring the country for 10 years and regularly performs at primary schools up and down the UK. Recently the group performed to a packed tent in Horsham.

Friars Square Shopping Centre often provides free entertainment during the school breaks for families in Aylesbury.

Recently former Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist Titan the Robot, wowed audiences with his dance moves at the popular centre.

Halloween, and Alice in Wonderland-themed entertainers have also recently been booked at the shopping site.

Circus Pazaz also assists schools and town councils with charity fundraisers.

It has been said that Circus PaZaz is a perfect size show for a first time circus visit for many young children. Circus Pazaz says it has something to entertain everyone from one to 101 years old.

