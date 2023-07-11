Circus coming to Aylesbury shopping centre including an "elephant" and a strong woman

The circus is coming to an Aylesbury shopping centre for the upcoming summer holiday school break.

A circus act will be performing for free at Friars Square Shopping Centre on Wednesday 2 August.

Among the attractions is Albert the Elephant, ringmasters, a comedy strong woman and even a clown to enjoy meeting. Children can conjure up circus creations at a free craft workshop.

Albert the Elephant

At the free workshop there will be lots of stickers and a treasure trail to complete.The event takes place between 11am and 3pm.

All the ringside action takes place between 11am and 3pm. Circus Pazaz will be performing eye-catching shows at 11am, 12.30pm and 2pm.

More details can be found on the shopping centre’s website and Facebook page.

Circus Pazaz has been touring the country for 10 years and regularly performs at primary schools up and down the UK. Recently the group performed to a packed tent in Horsham.

Friars Square Shopping Centre often provides free entertainment during the school breaks for families in Aylesbury.

Recently former Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist Titan the Robot, wowed audiences with his dance moves at the popular centre.

Halloween, and Alice in Wonderland-themed entertainers have also recently been booked at the shopping site.

Circus Pazaz also assists schools and town councils with charity fundraisers.