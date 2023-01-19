Aylesbury shoppers given free bus trip from rival stores to UK's cheapest supermarket
Some residents enjoyed an unplanned tour of Aylesbury supermarkets
Aylesbury shoppers were treated to a surprise free bus ride across town.
Aldi has celebrated being named the UK’s Cheapest Supermarket by picking up shoppers in Aylesbury from the car parks of its rivals.
Customer’s on their way into Tesco, ASDA and other supermarkets in Aylesbury were redirected to Aldi.
Temporary bus stops were set up outside Aldi’s rivals with a double decker vehicle appearing offering potential customers a free trip.
It is the second straight year that Aldi was crowned the cheapest chain and to celebrate it sent a branded Routemaster complete with a traditional bus conductor to Buckinghamshire.
Which? named the German-owned supermarket as the cheapest based in the UK.
Julie Ashfield, managing director of buying at Aldi UK, said: “We’re so proud to have been named the UK’s cheapest supermarket for the second year running, we wanted to share the good news with customers and what better way than by giving shoppers a free ride to come and experience the lowest prices for themselves!”
Aldi was also named cheapest for a basket of 48 products for the month of December, marking its seventh consecutive win.
Which? found Aldi to be £30.99 cheaper than the most expensive supermarket, Waitrose – while it was £11.79 cheaper than Tesco and £14.08 cheaper than Sainsbury’s.
One Tesco shopper from Aylesbury said: “This has really made my day.”
