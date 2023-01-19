Couple celebrate opening new hair salon in Aylesbury after birth of baby

A husband and wife from Aylesbury have opened their first hair salon in town, less than a month after welcoming their fourth child into the family.

Kirsty and Ed Purdew opened The Room at Berryfields last week weeks after the birth of baby Ivy.

Advertisement

Initially, the plan was for the salon to open last September, but due to delays the Purdew family are enjoying a double triumph.

Kirsty and Edward

Both Kirsty and Ed have over 10 years experience in the industry and after Covid restrictions were lifted, the pair ran a converted salon out of their garage.

Now they have expanded opening their own salon in Goodchild Parkway.

Advertisement

Kirsty said: “It has been both of our goals for over 10 years to open our salon, we’re both hairdressers who love what we do.

"It feels a bit surreal at the minute, you know when you’ve been working towards something and it’s like ‘wow! We’ve actually got there!”

Advertisement

They recently welcomed Ivy into the world

Advertisement

Since opening their from-home business the couple – who also have three boys Albie, nine, Archie, four and Teddy, three – have enjoyed celebrating their success with clients and friends.

Kirsty added: “I’m so grateful to our clients. They are all so supportive. And with being pregnant they’ve all become part of the family, I think. They’re all excited to meet Ivy.”

Advertisement

The Purdew family live in Berryfields and their next mission is to make sure people in their neighbourhood are aware of the new store.

A look inside the new business

Advertisement

To celebrate the opening they are hosting a launch party at The Room next Friday (27 January) at 6pm.

In a message to customers, the couple – who met on a humanitarian trip in South Africa – further outlined their plans for the business, saying: “We’re excited to be opening The Room at Berryfields, and feel confident we can offer the same intimate experience that we’ve provided at The Room at Number Four.

Advertisement

​”Doing this gives us the opportunity to work around our family and while the kids are young give them all the love and attention every child needs and make sure that we don’t miss any of their important milestones in their lives.”

Advertisement