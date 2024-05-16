Countdown to 10th EdleFest which celebrates the return of the West Window
The Friends of the Church on the Hill, Edlesborough, will be holding their music event at the church, but for the first time since 2017, EdleFesters will see the the newly restored West Window, thanks to a project managed and financed by the Friends Group.
Organisers say EdleFest has been the principal source of revenue which has helped finance local projects with EdleFesters contributing towards the costs of the Window Project.
A spokesperson said: “EdleFest, our annual village music festival, is just around the corner on June 7 and June 8. You can enjoy a glass of something in the sunshine at the stunning venue of the Church on the Hill, overlooking Aylesbury Vale, before sitting down (or even dancing, if you prefer) to two evenings of fabulous live music. At the time of writing, tickets sales are at a record high, so don’t miss out.
“We’ve got another great line-up for you this year, encompassing blues, swing, Americana, country, folk and indie-pop."
EdleFest is organised by 'Friends of the Church on the Hill, Edlesborough', who are part of the EDaN group (Edlesborough, Dagnall and Northall) – a team of volunteers who act under the umbrella of the parish council, with the aim of ensuring the church building is actively used by the local community.
Their mission statement is to encourage more people to visit the church, and increase its usage and awareness to preserve its long term sustainable future. But they insist EdleFest is not a religious event, but a festival held in the beautiful old medieval church of St Mary's, set on the hill above the village, with spectacular views across Aylesbury Vale.
The church is now owned and maintained by the Churches Conservation Trust.
Doors open at 6.30pm on Friday, June 7. A selection of local ales, wine and Pimms will be available throughout the evening, as well as tea, coffee, soft drinks and snacks.
Further information and tickets are available here or by emaiing [email protected].