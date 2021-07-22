Cluster of buff tip moth caterpillars spotted in Aylesbury

A cluster of buff tip moth caterpillars have been discovered in Aylesbury

Bucks Herald reader Amanda Hawes sent in a photo of four caterpillars after reading about the moth featured last week.

Amanda's photo taken back in the summer of 2019 shows four buff tip moth caterpillars, she took the photo from her garden in Brill.

Photo by: Amanda Hawes

The four insects were grouping together on a Flowering Currant bush.

She advises that these caterpillars get together prior to shedding their skins as they grow, in a process called molting.

Each stage of a Caterpillars growth between moults is called an Instar. Buff tip Moths have four Instars and are fully grown in about 30 days. Once fully grown they leave the food plant to pupate in the soil over winter.

Wildlife insight advises the caterpillars are recognisable because of their distinctive trellised yellow and black patterning with a covering of fine pale hairs. The wildlife guide adds that fully grown the caterpillars can reach up to 75mm in length.