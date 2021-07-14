Easy to miss buff-tip moth discovered in Aylesbury
Only seen between May and July, according to the Wildlife Trusts.
A rarely spotted camouflaged buff-tip moth was discovered hiding in a Whitburn garden this weekend in Aylesbury
Bucks Herald reader, Richard Stevenson, noticed the easy to miss insect perched on a tree in his private garden.
These masters of disguise are only visible between May to July the Wildlife Trusts say. Less sharp-eyed nature observers than Richard often ignore or mistake these creatures for twigs.
These insects fly at night and often gather together in large numbers, according to the trusts' description.
The wildlife experts advise to spot these creatures around Bucks, you should look out for the silvery grey colour and buffy head, and a buff patch at the end of the wings.
Whilst these insects only fly in the summer, experts say they are quite commonly distributed throughout the UK, especially in the Southern half.