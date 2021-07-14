Easy to miss buff-tip moth discovered in Aylesbury

A rarely spotted camouflaged buff-tip moth was discovered hiding in a Whitburn garden this weekend in Aylesbury

Bucks Herald reader, Richard Stevenson, noticed the easy to miss insect perched on a tree in his private garden.

These masters of disguise are only visible between May to July the Wildlife Trusts say. Less sharp-eyed nature observers than Richard often ignore or mistake these creatures for twigs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Buff-tip moth

These insects fly at night and often gather together in large numbers, according to the trusts' description.

The wildlife experts advise to spot these creatures around Bucks, you should look out for the silvery grey colour and buffy head, and a buff patch at the end of the wings.