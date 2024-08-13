Residents invited to have their say on the next phase of Hampden Fields in Aylesbury
Taylor Wimpey’s proposals include 370 new homes with a mix of apartments, terraced, semi-detached and detached properties on the first phase of the Eastern edge of the wider Hampden Fields development. Of these new homes, 25% will be classed as affordable homes.
The Eastern neighbourhood will form a new gateway to Hampden Fields from the A41 Woodlands roundabout. This phase will also include a centrally located play park and two additional pocket parks.
The online consultation will run from 5pm on Monday 19th August 2024 until midnight on Thursday 29th August 2024. People will be able to view the plans and provide their feedback ahead of the submission of a reserved matters planning application in late 2024.
Richard Crick, Associate Projects Director at Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, said: “We’re excited to be able to show off our plans for the first phase of the Eastern neighbourhood at Hampden Fields. It’s in a lovely location, and the site will help to connect the wider local area and provide new facilities for everyone to enjoy.
“We’re always keen to hear what local people have to say about our plans, and we’re looking forward to seeing how our plans are received by the local community. This will help to further shape the development.”
The online public consultation will take place at www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/hampden-fields. People can visit the website to find out more about the plans and have their say.
