The house in Longlands Walk

'Potential to improve' £260k terraced house on the market in Winslow

This two-bedroom end-of-terrace house in Winslow has just been listed for sale on Zoopla at a guide price of £260,000.

By Hannah Richardson
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 4:47 pm
Updated Thursday, 29th September 2022, 4:47 pm

The freehold property on Longlands Walk, which is on the market with Connells Buckingham, is described as having “potential to improve”.

It is on a sought-after, peaceful development within a short walk of Winslow town centre.

The house also has one bathroom, a lounge/diner, a conservatory and a kitchen.

And there is an enclosed, low-maintenance rear garden and single garage.

Take a virtual tour with our gallery.

1. Property of the Week

The enclosed rear garden

2. Property of the Week

The living area

3. Property of the Week

The kitchen

4. Property of the Week

The master bedroom

