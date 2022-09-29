'Potential to improve' £260k terraced house on the market in Winslow
This two-bedroom end-of-terrace house in Winslow has just been listed for sale on Zoopla at a guide price of £260,000.
The freehold property on Longlands Walk, which is on the market with Connells Buckingham, is described as having “potential to improve”.
It is on a sought-after, peaceful development within a short walk of Winslow town centre.
The house also has one bathroom, a lounge/diner, a conservatory and a kitchen.
And there is an enclosed, low-maintenance rear garden and single garage.
