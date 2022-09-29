'Potential to improve' £260k terraced house on the market in Winslow

The freehold property on Longlands Walk, which is on the market with Connells Buckingham, is described as having “potential to improve”.

It is on a sought-after, peaceful development within a short walk of Winslow town centre.

The house also has one bathroom, a lounge/diner, a conservatory and a kitchen.

And there is an enclosed, low-maintenance rear garden and single garage.

Take a virtual tour with our gallery.

1. Property of the Week The enclosed rear garden Photo: supplied Photo Sales

2. Property of the Week The living area Photo: supplied Photo Sales

3. Property of the Week The kitchen Photo: supplied Photo Sales

4. Property of the Week The master bedroom Photo: supplied Photo Sales