New research shows Bucks is the 2nd least affordable area for first-time home buyers in the UK

Only Surrey ranked higher in PlumbNation’s findings, when ranking council areas based on average house prices.

The plumbing company investigated which areas are the cheapest and most expensive areas to buy a first house.

The research also details the areas that offer the most significant savings when opting for a new build and, conversely, for an older house.

Buckinghamshire ranked second in the most expensive first-time homes list

Surrey is the least affordable local authority area for first-time buyers- with an average house price of £507,676.

Homes in Surrey cost £226,515 more than the average home in the UK, PlumbNation links the steep costs to renowned educational institutions in the county, as well as areas of natural beauty, and its popular market towns.

Bucks came in as a distant second, with an average house price of £469,167.

PlumbNation believe Bucks appeals to people looking to escape the hustle and bustle of cities in the UK with its countryside surroundings.

Hertfordshire is the third least affordable local authority for first-time buyers - with an average house price of £449,261.

Good transport links to London and the north of the UK are seen as one of the county’s best features.

County Durham is the most affordable local authority to buy your first property in - with an average house price of £126,016.

While houses in the county vary in price by location and size, there’s no denying that County Durham is a cost-conscious first-time buyer county, PlumbNation says.

Blaenau Gwent is the second most affordable local authority to buy your first property in - with an average house price of £131,596.

Famous for its mountain views and rivers, the area is known to appeal to nature lovers.

Homes in Blaenau Gwent are £149,565 cheaper than the UK average, making it one of the cheapest areas in the UK and the cheapest area in Wales for first-time buyers.