The home is currently valued at £599,995

New 'beautiful' four-bedroom home goes on the market in Aylesbury for under £600,000

A new four-bedroom home has been added to the market in Aylesbury valued at just under £600,000.

By James Lowson
Friday, 22nd July 2022, 9:41 am

The home is located on Craigwell Avenue and has an asking price of £599,995 set by George David and Company.

You can view the property on Zoopla, it boasts three reception rooms and two bathrooms on top of its four bedrooms.

George David describes the home as beautifully presented, championing its stunning open plan kitchen which connects to the home's living and dining room area.

It is located within half a mile of the nearest school and within one and a half miles of Aylesbury Train Station.

Large parking space on the driveway and a long lawned garden are among other high quality features a new owner will inherit.

You can check out the best selling points by clicking through the below photo gallery:

1. Utilities room

The utilities room contains a washing machine and dryer, plus plenty of cabinet space.

2. Bathroom 1

A first look at the family bathroom which contains a shower as well as a bath and heated towel rail.

3. Bathroom 2

A second look at the main bathroom in the building.

4. Bedroom one

One of the double bedrooms in the property, which has four bedrooms overall.

