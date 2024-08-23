New homes launched off-plan in Dinton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Regional housebuilder Deanfield Homes has released for sale the first properties at its new Deanfield Row development in the Buckinghamshire village of Dinton.

The boutique collection of just seven homes has been designed in keeping with the picturesque village location, combining character features and finishes with modern layouts and high levels of sustainability. Each home features an air source heat pump, water saving appliances and an EV charging point, as well as underfloor heating on the ground level.

Currently available to purchase off plan is the four-bedroom Garrett, at £975,000 which features an integral single garage and the four-bedroom Westlington at £995,000 with a detached double garage.

The homes feature an open plan kitchen/breakfast/family room, with a separate utility, and an elegant living room complete with feature fireplace. The interiors will be finished with high-quality fixtures and fittings, including a contemporary white Laufen bathroom suite with Hansgrohe brassware providing a touch of luxury.

Deanfield Row, Dinton

Dinton offers idyllic semi-rural living, bringing village facilities and community spirit to a well-connected location mid-way between Thame and Aylesbury. The lovely village is home to a cricket club, village hall, church and Church of England primary school. Dinton also has a popular Belgian restaurant as well as The Seven Stars pub which was bought by the local community in 2011. The history of the local area can be enjoyed at the Grade II listed Dinton Hall and Castle as well as at the nearby National Trust owned Hartwell Hall.

Annette Gaskell, sales and marketing manager at Deanfield Homes, said: “We are thrilled to be releasing this collection of homes at Deanfield Row. Dinton is perfectly situated in a prime location with plenty to do in the local area. We expect these homes to prove very popular, so are urging interested parties to get in touch to find out more about the opportunity to secure their dream home off-plan.”

To find out more about Deanfield Row, visit www.deanfieldhomes.co.uk/deanfield-row, or contact selling agents, Fisher German on 01844 212004 or email [email protected].