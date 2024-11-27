New affordable housing development in High Wycombe given green light

Plans have been approved by Buckinghamshire Council for Hightown Housing Association to build 51 new affordable homes in High Wycombe.

Hightown will replace the existing derelict building on Desborough Road with 51 high-quality, affordable flats. The development will comprise of 27 one-bedroom flats and 24 two-bedroom flats, 11 of which will be duplex apartments (spanning two floors, thereby offering more privacy and space).12 of the flats will be wheelchair accessible.

The development will be highly energy efficient with air source heat pumps, solar panels, green roofs and electric vehicle charging points.

Hightown acquired the brownfield site in October 2022. The site, vacant since 2011, previously comprised of four shops with storage areas and six residential apartments. The new homes will provide affordable accommodation for local people and families on Buckinghamshire Council's housing register.

Computer Generated Image (CGI) of Collins House

Located on Desborough Road, the development will be in a highly sustainable central location in High Wycombe and close to the shopping centre and leisure facilities. There is a bus station nearby and High Wycombe Railway Station is only a 15-minute walk away and provides regular direct services into London Marylebone Station in approximately 30 minutes. The new homes will benefit from excellent road links as High Wycombe is served by Junction 4 of the M40, allowing convenient access to the M25 and central London.

Construction should commence in summer 2025.

Andrew Royall, Director of Development at Hightown Housing Association, said: "I am delighted that we have been given the go ahead to build these much-needed homes in Buckinghamshire. With a very high demand for accommodation in Buckinghamshire, I am pleased that Hightown can contribute to help alleviate the housing crisis in the area and boost the supply of new affordable homes for local people and families."