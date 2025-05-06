Local housebuilder offers post stamp duty incentives to buyers

The Willows

Homeowners in England are now facing an average of £2,500 in additional costs as Stamp Duty Land Tax (SDLT) thresholds return to 2022 levels1. With the tax now applying to first-time buyers purchasing homes over £300,000, independent housebuilder Dandara is introducing several incentives across the Northern Home Counties. This will help to ease the impact and support those looking to take their first step onto the property ladder or move into a new home.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Throughout Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Leicestershire, Dandara’s incentives are available on selected homes including Deposit Contribution, Stamp Duty Contribution and assistance with moving costs through its Moving Made Easy scheme.

Rachel Lindop, Sales Director at Dandara Northern Home Counties, said: “Changes to Stamp Duty have come at a time when many buyers are already feeling stretched. We know how important it is to offer real, practical support – especially for first-time buyers and growing families who want to buy a home they can settle into for the long term. By offering advice, incentives and tailored solutions, Dandara can help make the journey to homeownership more accessible, smoother and hassle free, ensuring that buyers feel confident and at ease every step of the way.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For first-time buyers still saving for a deposit, Dandara’s 5% Deposit Contribution scheme can help bridge the gap to securing a new home. This scheme is currently available at a selection of developments, including Dandara’s The Acres development in Milton Keynes on its The Frogmore three-bedroom house type, with prices starting from £435,000, which buyers can save over £20,000.

Meanwhile, for those needing to sell an existing home, Dandara’s Moving Made Easy scheme offers practical support – helping to market the property and covering estate agent fees of up to £5,000. This scheme is available on several developments, including The Willows in Willington, currently selling 35 private family three-, four -and five-bedroom homes are now on the market from £395,000.

The changes to Stamp Duty, which came into effect this April, has placed an extra barrier for first-time buyers looking to get on to the property ladder. However, to support buyers with these changes, Dandara is offering Stamp Duty Contribution on select homes across its Northern Home Counties developments. This includes its Saxon Park development in Milton Keynes, where buyers reserving a three bedroom Charleston house will receive up to £10,000 Stamp Duty Contribution.

Dandara is currently offering homes across the Northern Home Counties, including Bedfordshire, Leicestershire and Buckinghamshire. To find out more information on the homes currently available visit https://www.dandara.com/new-home-counties/.