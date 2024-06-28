Last apartments remain at Kingsbrook in Aylesbury

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The final four one and two-bedroom apartments at Barratt Homes’ award winning Canal Quarter Kingsbrook development in Aylesbury are now remaining.

With heightened interest in apartments since 2023, Zoopla’s data has shown that 27% of new buyers are looking for a one-to-two-bedroom apartment, an increase of 22% on the previous year[1].

The last few apartments available range from 590 to 844 sq ft, providing more square footage than a typical two- or three-bedroom house, making them suitable for all buyers, from those looking to buy their first property to a family searching for a forever home.

The premium one- and two-bedroom apartments include £0 ground rent and a 999-year lease with prices starting from £231,500. There are also a number of incentives on offer on select homes, including an IKEA furniture package worth up to £8,500, deposit contribution and lower mortgage rates with the Own New Rate Reducer mortgage product[2].

Apartments at Kingsbrook

Kingsbrook residents benefit from a range of amenities on site, including a Tesco Express and Wenzel’s The Bakers, and the chance to explore the scenic open parkland, ponds, play areas and allotments right on their doorstep.

Marc Woolfe, Sales and Marketing Director at Barratt North Thames, commented: “The last apartments remain at Kingsbrook and after welcoming a raft of our first residents, we look forward to meeting our final prospective buyers looking to move to the Aylesbury area.

“Despite being a one- or two-bedroom apartment, these homes provide significant square footage and great value for the price, making them the ideal home for a wide range of buyers including first time buyers, up-sizers and downsizers. With several incentives on offer on select apartments, interested buyers should move quickly as we expect to see lots of interest being sparked in these last few spacious luxury apartments.”

Buyers can also make use of Barratt Homes’ Key Worker Deposit Contribution Scheme, which is available to those in professions such as teaching, NHS and the police force. As a thank you to the support provided to local communities, Barratt Homes offers £1,000 towards buyers’ deposits for every £20,000 spent on a property.

Barratt Homes is offering a selection of one- and two-bedroom apartments at its Kingsbrook development, with prices starting at £231,500.