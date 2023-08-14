Iconic Buckinghamshire windmill from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang goes on sale for £9m

A Bucks windmill known around the world for its use in the 1960s film, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, has hit the market.

Savills and Private View Property has been tasked with selling the world-famous Bucks property valued at £9 million.

Called, Cobstone Mill, it is one of the most famous windmills in the world. It is located in the village of Turville, which was previous used to film scenes from the Vicar of Dibley tv series, and is thought to have been originally built around 1816 as a smock mill, which reportedly ground cereal until 1873.

As seen in the iconic 60s film

Cobstone Mill was identified as a potential site for the 1968 musical by researchers working for Albert ‘Cubby’ Broccoli, a man known for his vital role in producing the James Bond movie series.

Broccoli’s team restored the windmill’s exterior for filming, which began after the filmmakers completed You Only Live Twice, the fifth edition of the iconic Bond franchise.

After the film became a major hit, actress Hayley Mills and her film director husband, Roy Boulting, bought the mill at auction in 1971.

Valued at £9m

They oversaw a major restoration project to elevate the value of the property. David Brown of Aston Martin is one of a handful of other wealthy owners of the mill through the years, he sold it over 30 years to the current, unnamed holders.

Currently the property boasts a grand double-height drawing room with floor to ceiling doors that open on to a large terrace overlooking the sheltered swimming pool. Meanwhile, the Grade II listed windmill itself had the sails restored fully by the current owner in the last 18 months. Internally, the original mill workings are a key feature, with a winding staircase leading from the ground floor reception room to bedrooms on the first and second floors.

Savills has championed the views on offer from the mill overlooking Hambleden Valley, stretching away to the south and east.

Stephen Christie-Miller, head of Savills Henley, said: “From the moment you arrive at Cobstone Mill it becomes immediately clear how special this property is and for many it will be instantly recognisable. From the beautiful architecture of the windmill to the spectacular views down the Hambleden Valley, Cobstone Mill has to be seen to be believed and this is even before you bring into consideration the home’s extensive film history. I am sure that the home’s unique heritage combined with today’s offering, in a prime Buckinghamshire location, will appeal to both domestic and international buyers that are looking for the best of the best. Yes some homes claim to be iconic, however nothing comes close to Cobstone Mill.”