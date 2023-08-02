Chance to see inside Princes Risborough retirement development at summer party

Retirees in Princes Risborough are invited to attend a summer party at Churchill Retirement Living’s Chiltern Lodge development on Longwick Road.

Visitors to the event on Friday, August 4, from noon to 2pm can enjoy a summer’s afternoon of live music in the attractive communal grounds, as well as Pimm’s and traditional ice cream.

There will also be the chance to talk to Churchill apartment owners about what its like to live at the retirement complex.

Live music, Pimm's and ice cream are on offer at the summer party

Regional marketing manager Tunji Quadri said: “Our summer party is the perfect opportunity for local people to come and experience first hand the fun and sociable lifestyle that comes with a brand new Churchill apartment.

"We’ll have a host of treats and great entertainment on offer, as well as the chance to meet our owners and our friendly sales team.

"We can’t wait to welcome everyone to join the party and see for themselves the wonderful community atmosphere we have here.”

Chiltern Lodge offers a collection of energy-efficient one and two-bedroom retirement apartments that are available to buy now. Designed with the over-60s in mind, it includes an owners’ lounge for socialising, a guest suite for friends and family to stay, a lodge manager and a 24-hour emergency Careline service.