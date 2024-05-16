Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A charity who specialise in training hearing dogs to support deaf people have received funding from a housebuilder near Princes Risborough.

Hearing Dogs for Deaf People, based at The Grange in Saunderton, have been boosted by a £1,250 donation by national housebuilder Miller Homes, currently building new homes at its Longwick Chase development in Longwick, just five miles from the charity’s base.

The charity, who have been training hearing dogs since 1982, have partnered over 1,100 dogs with new owners across the UK who are either deaf or have hearing difficulties in the past year, as well as supporting thousands more through their online services or dedicated support groups.

On average, to train and support a hearing dog for its lifetime will cost £40,000, so the charity relies heavily on donations from its patrons, businesses, and the public.

Jordan Chamberlain, community fundraising manager for Hearing Dogs for Deaf People, said: “We are delighted to be partnered with Miller Homes.

“We really appreciate their generous donation, which will hugely contribute towards the costs of providing vital ongoing support to our hearing dog partnerships in Hampshire, helping more deaf people to leave loneliness behind and reconnect with life.”

Hearing Dogs for Deaf People recently invited Miller Homes to visit its headquarters in Saunderton, to show them how their £1,250 would be invested.

The housebuilder, who is building 65 new homes off Thame Road in Longwick, granted the money to the charity via its Community Fund initiative, which saw the Southern region of Miller Homes provide £10,000 to charities, businesses and community groups over a 12-month period.

Katrina Crawford, sales and marketing director of Miller Homes Southern, said: “Hearing Dogs for Deaf People provide vital services which have proven life changing for people across the country who have now been partnered with a dog, acting as their ears and being an incredible companion while doing so.

“We were very touched by their application to Miller Homes’ Community Fund and were only too pleased to be able to donate £1,250 to help aid their training and support services for both the dogs linked to the charity, and the people who need their help the most.”

Miller Homes’ Community Fund has re-opened in 2024, with the next round of funding to be announced shortly to those granted money, and further applications opening in September.

For more information on the services provided by Hearing Dogs for Deaf People, visit https://www.hearingdogs.org.uk/helpingyou/.