Get a glimpse of the future: Buckinghamshire development with a virtual tour
and live on Freeview channel 276
Through the developer’s new YouTube video, potential homebuyers can now envision themselves living at the Great Horwood Road development. The video provides a CGI flythrough, portraying how the development will look, including green open space and amenities.
Mallard Meadows is set just outside the vibrant market town of Winslow, surrounded by countryside. The development is built with convenience in mind with schools, shops and parks, all within walking distance.
For commuters, Mallard Meadows offers excellent road links to Oxford and Milton Keynes. As well as this, local residents can soon take advantage of the new Oxford trainline, with a brand new station only a short walk away, and currently under construction.
Jason Hearn, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “We appreciate just how busy peoples’ lives are which is why we’ve decided to create the videos of Mallard Meadows.
“This is an exciting way to get an impression of the development and it is something that anyone hoping to join the vibrant community at Mallard Meadows should experience.
“Of course, if you’d like to see the development with your own eyes, you can still do this by booking an appointment with our Sales Advisers.”
Mallard Meadows currently has a selection of three to five bedroom houses.
For more information about developments in the area, visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Buckinghamshire.