Final opportunities to secure a new home at Deanfield Homes’ premier developments

Deanfield Homes has a limited number of homes remaining across several of its most sought-after developments in Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire, and Berkshire.

With communities now well established and interest continuing to grow, these final homes represent the last chance for buyers to secure a property in some of the region’s most desirable village locations.

In Little Kimble, the popular Deanfield Mead development is now almost sold out, with just one home still available. The Faringdon is a beautifully designed four-bedroom detached home combining space, comfort and contemporary design, adjacent to the Chilterns National Landscape. With direct access to local train links and stunning walks in the Chiltern Hills, Deanfield Mead has attracted buyers looking for a blend of rural living and commuter convenience.

Deanfield Row in Dinton, a boutique collection of traditionally styled homes in a prime Buckinghamshire village, has just three homes remaining. The Westlington is a superb four-bedroom property that reflects the development’s signature blend of character architecture and modern interior layouts. Situated within walking distance of village amenities and just a short drive from Aylesbury, this home offers a rare opportunity in a highly sought-after location.

Deanfield Mead, Little Kimble

At Deanfield Heights in Sibford Ferris, there is now just a small selection of 2- and 4-bedroom homes available. These include the Enstone, a stunning four-bedroom family property and the 2-bedroom Ascott, perfect for downsizers looking for low maintenance living. The double fronted Enstone features a generously sized kitchen/ dining room with a feature island and integrated appliances, as well as with four double bedrooms. Surrounded by spectacular open countryside and with strong connections to nearby Banbury and Chipping Norton, Deanfield Heights has become a destination of choice for families and professionals alike.

Lastly, for those seeking a Berkshire move, Deanfield Rise in Binfield has just two homes remaining in this well-connected Berkshire development. The Blenheim is a semi-detached three-bedroom family home with versatile living areas and a rear garden laid to lawn, while the Bisham offers a carefully designed two-bedroom layout ideal for first-time buyers and young families. Set in close proximity of Wokingham and Bracknell, Deanfield Rise combines village appeal with excellent transport links.

With just a handful of homes remaining across these locations, Deanfield Homes is encouraging interested buyers to act quickly. There are stamp duty contributions available on selected homes and, for those with a property to sell, ask about Part Exchange, which is available subject to qualifying criteria. Each home offers the exceptional quality, attention to detail and thoughtful design that Deanfield is known for, and every development has been carefully created to foster a sense of place and community.