Fairhive shift up to gold with new sustainability accreditation

In April Fairhive Homes set out their ambitious 5-year strategy. Today, Fairhive have already achieved a significant milestone and have been awarded the SHIFT Gold accreditation.

The SHIFT accreditation recognises the organisation’s strong commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility across its homes in Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire, Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire, Berkshire, and Northamptonshire.

The SHIFT rating is a widely recognised standard that measures how environmentally friendly and sustainable a housing provider is. It is evaluated independently and is acknowledged by the Government. Achieving Gold places Fairhive among the top performers nationally, with a score of 59% ranking within the top 10 of the most recent SHIFT assessments.

This achievement demonstrates Fairhive’s, companywide dedicated efforts to enhance the energy efficiency of the homes they provide, with over 75% now rated Energy Performance Certificate, EPC C (Standard Assessment Procedure SAP 69) or higher. This progress is expected to contribute to lower energy costs for residents. The SHIFT accreditation also judges a housing providers approach to climate resilience, with 97% of homes assessed as being at low flood risk and 87% at low overheating risk. Fairhive is also making a positive contribution to the natural environment, with biodiversity levels significantly above national benchmarks. In its operations, Fairhive has invested in renewable energy at its offices, increased the responsible sourcing of materials and maintained high levels of recycling across maintenance activities.

Speaking on the award, Stefania Ion, Senior Sustainability Advisor said "We’re proud to have achieved SHIFT Gold - a result that reflects the hard work and commitment of colleagues across Fairhive. It was a genuine organisation-wide effort that helped us deepen our understanding of our environmental impact and reinforced the role of sustainability in our business. We’re excited to share this achievement and remain committed to upholding these standards moving forward."

Fairhive’s focus on sustainability is integral to its 2025–2030 strategy, which places environmental responsibility alongside delivering affordable homes and strong community support. The SHIFT accreditation not only demonstrates Fairhive’s leadership in sustainable housing but also reassures residents, partners and stakeholders of its commitment to tackling climate change and improving quality of life. Peter Hughes, the newly appointed Chair of the Board added ”I have been hugely impressed by the work Fairhive is doing on sustainability and this achievement is reflection on how committed the team are. While the road to decarbonising homes is not straightforward and the costs are uncertain, it is clear to me that Fairhive is well ahead of the curve. I would also pay tribute to the work of my predecessor, Stephen Stringer who really helped lead the organisational charge towards sustainability - it is clear he has left a very strong legacy in this respect.”

As Fairhive continues to deliver on its 2025–2030 strategy, it remains committed to embedding sustainability in every aspect of its operations, ensuring that the homes and communities it supports continue to thrive and are fit for the future.