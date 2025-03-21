Fairhive Homes receives seven affordable homes at Deanfield Mead, Little Kimble

Deanfield Homes has officially handed over seven high-quality affordable homes at its Deanfield Mead development in Little Kimble to Fairhive Homes, reinforcing its commitment to delivering sustainable and well-designed housing in sought-after locations.

Deanfield Mead, a thoughtfully designed development set in the picturesque Buckinghamshire countryside on the edge of the Chiltern Hills National Landscape, consists of 14 new homes, seven of which have now been transferred to Fairhive Homes to provide much needed affordable housing in the area.

Andrew Aldridge, Land and Planning Director for Deanfield Homes commented on the milestone, stating: “At Deanfield Homes, we pride ourselves on creating developments that not only offer exceptional homes but also contribute positively to the local community, especially as the demand for affordable housing continues to soar. The handover of these homes to Fairhive Homes ensures that families and individuals in need of affordable housing can enjoy the benefits of living in such a beautiful and well-connected village”.

Julie Porter, Executive Director of Development for Fairhive Homes added: “We are delighted to take ownership of these new homes at Deanfield Mead. Providing affordable housing in rural locations like Little Kimble is essential, and this handover marks another step in our mission to offer well-designed, sustainable homes for local residents”.

Located just three miles from Princes Risborough and five miles from Aylesbury, Deanfield Mead benefits from excellent local amenities, including a village hall, cricket club, schools, and the popular Swan pub. The area is also rich in natural beauty, with scenic walking paths leading to landmarks such as Coombe Hill Monument, the Whiteleaf Cross chalk figure, and the historic Cymbeline Castle. A regular bus service connects residents to Aylesbury and High Wycombe, enhancing accessibility for local families.

With a mix of three- and four-bedroom detached homes, Deanfield Mead has been designed to blend seamlessly into its rural surroundings while providing modern living spaces tailored to the needs of today’s homeowners.