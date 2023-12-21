News you can trust since 1832
Register
BREAKING

Driving (further) home for Christmas in Buckinghamshire

Barratt David Wilson Homes customers travel six miles when moving house – up 37% since 2019. The long dark drive back to family homes for Christmas is a December tradition. This year though, that drive will be a little bit longer for recent home movers.
By Erin RobertsContributor
Published 21st Dec 2023, 10:40 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

New research by the country’s largest housebuilder, Barratt Developments, has found that people are moving further afield to find their dream home since the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2023, buyers of new Barratt and David Wilson Homes moved a median distance of 5.97 miles, an increase of 37% compared to 2019. Around 80% of customers moved fewer than 20 miles.

We also saw more people move to a new area entirely, with 62% of buyers moving to a new local authority area in 2023, up from 47% in 2019. The proportion of people moving to a different region of the country doubled from 14% before the pandemic to 28% this year.

Most Popular
Kingsbrook developmentKingsbrook development
Kingsbrook development

This is largely driven by city dwellers looking for a place of their own – Londoners moved further than people from any other area of the country. This increase shows how much people are still valuing having more space and gardens after the pandemic – as well as a willingness to look further afield to find an affordable home.

Marc Woolfe, sales and marketing director at BDW North Thames, said: “We found that people are moving that bit further to get the home they want, meaning the Christmas drive home for some families will be longer this year. People are still valuing having more space even after the Covid pandemic, so are looking for bigger homes that are further away to help affordability.”

Related topics:David Wilson HomesBarratt DevelopmentsPeople