Driving (further) home for Christmas in Buckinghamshire

Barratt David Wilson Homes customers travel six miles when moving house – up 37% since 2019. The long dark drive back to family homes for Christmas is a December tradition. This year though, that drive will be a little bit longer for recent home movers.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

New research by the country’s largest housebuilder, Barratt Developments, has found that people are moving further afield to find their dream home since the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2023, buyers of new Barratt and David Wilson Homes moved a median distance of 5.97 miles, an increase of 37% compared to 2019. Around 80% of customers moved fewer than 20 miles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We also saw more people move to a new area entirely, with 62% of buyers moving to a new local authority area in 2023, up from 47% in 2019. The proportion of people moving to a different region of the country doubled from 14% before the pandemic to 28% this year.

Kingsbrook development

This is largely driven by city dwellers looking for a place of their own – Londoners moved further than people from any other area of the country. This increase shows how much people are still valuing having more space and gardens after the pandemic – as well as a willingness to look further afield to find an affordable home.