Bucks housing developer launches sustainable property investment business

A Buckinghamshire-based developer, specialising in carbon neutral homes, has launched an investment arm. Pearcroft Invest forms part of Pearcroft Homes which was established in 2023 with the aim of constructing properties that go beyond net zero.

Pearcroft Invest offers opportunities to invest in carbon neutral homes and developments across the South East. Investors’ equity combines with standard bank loans to finance the properties with potential returns ranging from 8 – 20 per cent annually. Individuals can invest in a variety of ways, including monthly plans starting from £250, lump sum packages ranging from £5,000 to £5 million, and tailored options for those with more capital.

Martyn Balm, Managing Director and co-founder of Pearcroft Homes, said: “Thanks to higher energy efficiency, lower operational costs, and compliance with future environmental regulation, the demand for sustainable homes has grown significantly within the last few years. Where there’s a large demand but low supply, Pearcroft Invest offers the potential for high capital growth and the chance to create a positive environmental impact.

“Although every development is unique, our funding model is focused on maximising returns. We only source land and opportunities in areas popular with families, commuters and retirees, focusing on sustainability from the ground up. As well as ensuring each home is as energy efficient and comfortable as possible, we put measures in place to enhance the site with eco-friendly gardens that promote biodiversity.

A CGI of a Pearcroft home

“For the business, investors’ equity means we benefit from an extra layer of financing, so we can take on bigger projects and build more sustainable homes that benefit people and the planet.”

Investment opportunities include five detached homes ranging from three to five bedrooms in Haddenham, Buckinghamshire; 14 homes offering between two and five bedrooms in Thame, Oxfordshire; five houses comprising four or five bedrooms in Wallingford, Oxfordshire, and a detached, five bed-home in Kings Langley, Hertfordshire.

To reduce carbon and enhance energy efficiency, all Pearcroft Homes’ properties are designed with superior insulation, timber frames, advanced ventilation and glazing, air source heat pumps, solar panels, smart technology for energy management, and instant hot water.

To date, 10 properties have been built or are under construction and a further 70 are in the pipeline. All completed projects have achieved A+ energy performance certificate (EPC) ratings, and average negative carbon emissions of -0.5 tonnes.

Pearcroft Homes and its investment arm are headquartered in Gerrards Cross.