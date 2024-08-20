Buckinghamshire housebuilder unveils new show homes in Winslow

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

David Wilson Homes has launched the brand new show homes at its Mallard Meadows development in Winslow.

Located on Great Horwood Road, the community will bring a range of three, four and five bedroom homes ideal for a variety of house hunters, including first time buyers, working professionals and growing families in search for their forever home.

The leading housebuilder has opened the doors to its Ingleby Special and Avondale Special style show homes, which are both impressive four bedroom properties.

The Ingleby Special offers a light and airy ground floor with excellent use of space. At the front of the property is a large living room and downstairs toilet. To the rear is an open-plan kitchen, dining and family area, with French doors leading on to a rear garden.

DWSM - A CGI street scene of Mallard Meadows

Heading upstairs there are four good sized bedrooms, with the main bedroom benefitting from a en suite, as well as a family bathroom. The fourth bedroom can also be utilised as a home study.

The downstairs of the Avondale Special features a separate study, utility room and toilet, as well as a living room at the rear of the property. The bright open-plan kitchen and dining area also brings families together, by creating multi-functional living spaces.

Upstairs house hunters will find four large double bedrooms, with the main bedroom also having access to its own en suite. A family bathroom can be found in the middle of the house bosting modern fittings as well as a separate shower and bath.

The new show homes have been designed by Claude Hooper Interiors, meaning those who visit can be assured they will be up to date with all of the latest interior design trends.

Jason Hearn, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “We’re very excited to have launched our new show homes at Mallard Meadows.

“Show homes provide keen purchasers with the opportunity to step inside a property to see the high build specification and envisage how living at the development could suit their lifestyle.

“For those wanting to be amongst the first to view the show homes, we recommend booking an appointment with our sales team.”

Mallard Meadows is set just outside the vibrant market town of Winslow, surrounded by countryside. The development is built with convenience in mind with schools, shops and parks, all within walking distance.

For commuters, Mallard Meadows offers excellent road links to Oxford and Milton Keynes. As well as this, local residents can soon take advantage of the new Oxford trainline, with a brand new station only a short walk away, and currently under construction.

To find out more about the development, visit the website at Mallard Meadows.

To find out more about any other developments in the area, visit David Wilson Homes in Buckinghamshire or call 033 3355 8486.