Buckinghamshire house prices dropped, latest data shows
The latest housing data for the county
House prices dropped slightly, by 0.7%, in Buckinghamshire in February, new figures show.
But the drop does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 6.2% annual growth.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The average Buckinghamshire house price in February was £481,929, Land Registry figures show – a 0.7% decrease on January.
Over the month, the picture was similar to that across the South East, where prices decreased 1.2%, and Buckinghamshire outperformed the 1% drop for the UK as a whole.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Buckinghamshire rose by £28,000 – putting the area 47th among the South East’s 64 local authorities with price data for annual growth.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The best annual growth in the region was in Maidstone, where property prices increased on average by 12.1%, to £367,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Oxford gained just 0.4% in value, giving an average price of £460,000.
Winners and Losers
Owners of terraced houses fared worst in Buckinghamshire in February – they dropped 1.2% in price, to £372,986 on average. But over the last year, prices rose by 6.3%.
Among other types of property:
Advertisement
Advertisement
Detached: down 0.4% monthly; up 6.5% annually; £884,064 average
Semi-detached: down 0.9% monthly; up 6.5% annually; £476,210 average
Flats: down 0.8% monthly; up 4.4% annually; £247,114 average
First steps on the property ladder
Advertisement
Advertisement
First-time buyers in Buckinghamshire spent an average of £355,000 on their property – £21,000 more than a year ago, and £50,000 more than in February 2018.
By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £575,000 on average in February – 61.8% more than first-time buyers.
How do property prices in Buckinghamshire compare?
Advertisement
Advertisement
Buyers paid 21.8% more than the average price in the South East (£396,000) in February for a property in Buckinghamshire. Across the South East, property prices are high compared to those across the UK, where the average cost £288,000.
The highest property prices across the UK were in 160.
Factfile
Average property price in February
Advertisement
Advertisement
Buckinghamshire: £481,929
The South East: £395,571
UK: £287,506
Annual growth to February
Advertisement
Advertisement
Buckinghamshire: +6.2%
The South East: +5.8%
UK: +5.5%
Best and worst annual growth in the South East
Advertisement
Advertisement
Maidstone: +12.1%
Oxford: +0.4%