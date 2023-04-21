House prices dropped slightly, by 0.7%, in Buckinghamshire in February, new figures show.

But the drop does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 6.2% annual growth.

The average Buckinghamshire house price in February was £481,929, Land Registry figures show – a 0.7% decrease on January.

Over the month, the picture was similar to that across the South East, where prices decreased 1.2%, and Buckinghamshire outperformed the 1% drop for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Buckinghamshire rose by £28,000 – putting the area 47th among the South East’s 64 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The best annual growth in the region was in Maidstone, where property prices increased on average by 12.1%, to £367,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Oxford gained just 0.4% in value, giving an average price of £460,000.

Winners and Losers

Owners of terraced houses fared worst in Buckinghamshire in February – they dropped 1.2% in price, to £372,986 on average. But over the last year, prices rose by 6.3%.

Among other types of property:

Detached: down 0.4% monthly; up 6.5% annually; £884,064 average

Semi-detached: down 0.9% monthly; up 6.5% annually; £476,210 average

Flats: down 0.8% monthly; up 4.4% annually; £247,114 average

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in Buckinghamshire spent an average of £355,000 on their property – £21,000 more than a year ago, and £50,000 more than in February 2018.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £575,000 on average in February – 61.8% more than first-time buyers.

How do property prices in Buckinghamshire compare?

Buyers paid 21.8% more than the average price in the South East (£396,000) in February for a property in Buckinghamshire. Across the South East, property prices are high compared to those across the UK, where the average cost £288,000.

Factfile

Average property price in February

Buckinghamshire: £481,929

The South East: £395,571

UK: £287,506

Annual growth to February

Buckinghamshire: +6.2%

The South East: +5.8%

UK: +5.5%

Best and worst annual growth in the South East

Maidstone: +12.1%