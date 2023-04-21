Pictures: Grade II listed 17th century mansion is the most expensive property on the market in Tring

Valued at £2,500,000

The most expensive property on the market in Tring is a period mansion currently valued at over £2 million.

A grade two listed building on Parrott’s Lane, which was constructed in either the 16th or 17th century, is on sale with a recommended price of £2,500,000.

It is being sold by Brown and Merry and can be viewed online on Zoopla.

A new owner would not just inherit the grand countryside home, but also complementary outbuildings, a greenhouse, workshop, and set of stables.

This segregated home is surrounded by glorious gardens and sits within the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Despite its secluded setting the home is within three-and-a-half miles of Wendover Station and under four miles from Tring’s railway stop.

The property has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and four reception rooms. Two schools are under two miles away.

A 10 acre paddock is available to lease on top of the 1.2 acres of private land the new owner will be inheriting.

You can take a virtual tour of the property by clicking through the below photo gallery:

