News you can trust since 1832
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Elon Musk ‘pays’ for Stephen King’s & LeBron James’ Twitter Blue Ticks
26 minutes ago Hugh Bonneville announced as host of King Charles’ coronation concert
44 minutes ago Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab resigns over bullying investigation
1 hour ago Lana Del Ray confirmed as BST Hyde Park Festival 2023 final headliner
1 hour ago NATO allies ‘agree’ Ukraine will become member state
2 hours ago Madness announce ‘C’est La Vie’ UK tour
Valued at £2,500,000Valued at £2,500,000
Valued at £2,500,000

Pictures: Grade II listed 17th century mansion is the most expensive property on the market in Tring

Valued at £2,500,000

By James Lowson
Published 21st Apr 2023, 09:57 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 09:59 BST

The most expensive property on the market in Tring is a period mansion currently valued at over £2 million.

A grade two listed building on Parrott’s Lane, which was constructed in either the 16th or 17th century, is on sale with a recommended price of £2,500,000.

It is being sold by Brown and Merry and can be viewed online on Zoopla.

A new owner would not just inherit the grand countryside home, but also complementary outbuildings, a greenhouse, workshop, and set of stables.

This segregated home is surrounded by glorious gardens and sits within the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Despite its secluded setting the home is within three-and-a-half miles of Wendover Station and under four miles from Tring’s railway stop.

The property has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and four reception rooms. Two schools are under two miles away.

A 10 acre paddock is available to lease on top of the 1.2 acres of private land the new owner will be inheriting.

You can take a virtual tour of the property by clicking through the below photo gallery:

One of four spacious double bedrooms in the property.

1. Bedroom

One of four spacious double bedrooms in the property. Photo: Brown and Merry

Photo Sales
An upstairs study area within the grade two listed building.

2. Study

An upstairs study area within the grade two listed building. Photo: Brown and Merry

Photo Sales
The open plan kitchen has French doors which lead onto a sun terrace.

3. Kitchen

The open plan kitchen has French doors which lead onto a sun terrace. Photo: Brown and Merry

Photo Sales
The dining room contains an inglenook fireplace.

4. Dining Room

The dining room contains an inglenook fireplace. Photo: Brown and Merry

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Grade IIZoopla