What's on Starbucks' "Holiday" season menu as coffee giant opens first store in Aylesbury

A new Starbucks store has opened in the Sainsburys superstore on Gatehouse Road in Aylesbury today (Wednesday 24 November).

The new store will be the first in the local area and will create 23 new jobs.

And it just do happens to coincide with Starbucks' famous "Holiday" season menu.

Starbucks Holiday menu comes to Aylesbury

People in Aylesbury can now enjoy the store's Holiday season favourites such as the Caramel Waffle Latte, Fudge Brownie Hot Chocolate, Toffee Nut Latte, the Very Merry Beyond Meat Sandwich and Blitzen’s Blue Cheese and Chutney Toastie.

The new Aylesbury store is partnering with The Nic Willoughby Fund, in memory of a former colleague of the store manager who passed away from a rare heart condition. The charity provides financial support to grassroots sports in Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire, including sponsoring heart screenings for members of local clubs.

Elanor Stevens, new store openings manager said: “We are excited to open our new store in Aylesbury and look forward to welcoming the local community. The team will continue to closely follow the latest guidance from both the government and health authorities to keep everyone safe.”

The store plans to distribute leaflets boasting discount on select drinks in and around Aylesbury over the next two weeks.

Starbucks is at Aylesbury Gatehouse which opens today (Wednesday November 24th)

"Starbucks Aylesbury has a contemporary design, offering customers the opportunity to enjoy a handcrafted cup of coffee and relax with the comfortable seating and free wi-fi. Delivery via Just Eat and Uber Eats will be fully available to all customers," a spokesman told The Bucks Herald.

"Customers can also order via the Starbucks UK App to skip the queue and collect to takeaway.

"Starbucks is committed to 100% ethically sourced coffee in partnership with Conservation International. The cornerstone of our ethical sourcing approach to buying coffee is Coffee and Farmer Equity (C.A.F.E.) Practices. Starbucks offers a 25p discount to all customers who bring a reusable cup when purchasing a drink."