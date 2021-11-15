Two Aylesbury venues receive five-star food hygiene ratings

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Aylesbury' s restaurants, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

Bella's Cakes, at 161 Cambridge Street, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 29.

And Subway, at 84a Cambridge Street, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire was also given a score of five on October 29.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two five-star ratings were awarded, the latest update shows