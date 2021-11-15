Two Aylesbury venues receive five-star food hygiene ratings
Both earned top scores
Monday, 15th November 2021, 11:41 am
Updated
Monday, 15th November 2021, 11:45 am
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Aylesbury' s restaurants, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Bella's Cakes, at 161 Cambridge Street, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 29.
And Subway, at 84a Cambridge Street, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire was also given a score of five on October 29.
It means that of Buckinghamshire's 707 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 461 (65%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.