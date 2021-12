Three Aylesbury businesses receive five-star food hygiene ratings

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 18 Bucks establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Among them were four Aylesbury businesses, three received top marks:The Egg and Monkey, Shake Mania and the Tesco Superstore at Broadfields.

A four-star rating was given to Chargos Piri Piri, here is the full list of marked Bucks businesses:

Three Aylesbury business received this marker

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Griffin at 12 The Broadway, Amersham, Buckinghamshire; rated on November 21

• Rated 5: Berkhamsted Heatherton Prep at Heatherton House School, Copperkins Lane, Amersham, Buckinghamshire; rated on November 11

• Rated 5: A Little Street Kitchen at 97 Sycamore Road, Amersham, Buckinghamshire; rated on November 2

• Rated 5: KOYO at 39 Sycamore Road, Amersham, Buckinghamshire; rated on November 2

• Rated 4: The Bell Hotel at Market Square, Winslow, Buckinghamshire; rated on November 23

• Rated 2: Haldi Restaurant at 80 Marsworth Road, Pitstone, Buckinghamshire; rated on October 26

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And six ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Egg and Monkey at 1 Silver Street, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire; rated on November 29

• Rated 5: Elephant and Castle at The Elephant And Castle Public Hous, 97 High Street, Amersham, Buckinghamshire; rated on November 8

• Rated 5: The Stag at The Green, Mentmore, Buckinghamshire; rated on November 4

• Rated 5: The Royal Standard Of England at Royal Standard Of England Public Ho, Brindle Lane, Forty Green, Buckinghamshire; rated on November 2

• Rated 4: Chequers Tree Public House at High Street, Prestwood, Buckinghamshire; rated on October 26

• Rated 1: The Red Lion Public House at Village Road, Little Missenden, Buckinghamshire; rated on October 26

Takeaways

Plus six ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Shake Mania at 107 Cambridge Street, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire; rated on November 30

• Rated 5: Yo To Go at Tesco Superstore, Broadfields, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire; rated on November 30

• Rated 5: Crispy Crackling Pigs T/A Rowley's at MK17; rated on November 24

• Rated 5: Nanny Littons Lunch Run at Polish Ex Servicemens Club, Raans Road, Amersham, Buckinghamshire; rated on November 18

• Rated 5: Mughal Palace at 20 - 22 The Broadway, Amersham, Buckinghamshire; rated on November 3