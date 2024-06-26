Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

We need to try this 🍫

A chocolate bar from Dubai chocolate company Fix Dessert Chocolatier has gone viral on social media

The sweet treat is made with milk chocolate, khanafeh, pistachio cream and tahini spread

Chocolate lovers in the UK are re-creating the bar from home

A chocolate bar priced at £16 has gone viral on social media, with many travelling abroad to get their hands on one.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The chocolate bar in question is named Can’t Get Khanafed Of It, and is currently only available to purchase in Dubai.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chocolate lovers are flying to Dubai for a viral chocolate bar. (Stock images for illustrative purposes by Getty/ATTA KENARE/GUILLAUME BAPTISTE/GIUSEPPE CACACE) | Getty/ATTA KENARE/GUILLAUME BAPTISTE/GIUSEPPE CACACE

The bar, which has been created by Dubai-based chocolate company Fix Dessert Chocolatier is made up of milk chocolate filled with crispy khanafeh (hence the name), pistachio cream and tahini spread.

Can’t Get Khanafed Of It is available to purchase in Dubai, via Chatfood of Deliveroo, and those lucky enough to give it a try have said it worth the social media hype.

TikTok content creator @sarasaadia, posted a video unveiling the chocolate bar to her following of 879.8K, and taste tested it.

After trying the Can’t Get Khanafed Of It bar for the first time, the TikTokker said: “This is phenomenal.”

She continued: “The hype. So worth it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those wishing to try the bar have taken to X (formerly known as Twitter), to share their thoughts.

One user wrote: “Im a chocolate girly & i so badly want to try that viral dubai pistachio chocolate bar”, while another said: need to try that viral pistachio chocolate bar from Dubai bc TikTok said so.”

But those who can’t make the trip overseas are attempting to re-create the chocolate bar themselves.

Many TikTok users from around the world have shared videos on how to make the viral chocolate bar, as well as which ingredients to use.