The Codfather’s dancing deal: Local fish and chip shop goes viral with shake-it-for-a-shake challenge
Aylesbury and Houghton Regis’ favorite family-run fish and chip shop, The Codfather, has become an internet sensation after their latest social media challenge had customers dancing in-store for a free milkshake! The community quickly got involved, with hilarious and heartwarming clips of people showing off their best (and sometimes wackiest) dance moves, all in the name of fun and a tasty treat.
At a time when rising costs and uncertainty are affecting local businesses, The Codfather has found a creative way to spread joy, give back to its loyal customers, and keep spirits high. Their viral challenge has not only entertained but also brought the community together, proving that a little bit of fun can go a long way.
And the good news doesn’t stop there! The team has announced that more exciting dancing deals and community-focused events are on the way. So, if you missed out on this one, keep your eyes peeled—you might just get another chance to dance your way to a delicious freebie!
It’s refreshing to see a local business thriving by thinking outside the (chip) box—long live The Codfather!