Sushi creations by local business enjoyed in Sidemen’s latest YouTube video
The video, filmed in Hertfordshire and released in June 2025, shows the Sidemen enjoying a sushi tower, sushi boat, and sashimi bowl — all crafted and delivered by Tomono Sushi Party as part of the secret party setup. While the team does not appear on screen, their sushi played a standout visual and culinary role in the celebration.
Tomono Sushi Party was founded by local entrepreneur Tomono Davies, who created the mobile workshop business to share the art of Japanese sushi-making through private events, corporate experiences, and public classes across the South East.
Speaking about the feature, Tomono said:
"It was a real honour to provide our sushi for KSI’s surprise party. We take pride in every detail, and seeing our work featured in such a joyful moment was incredibly rewarding."
You can learn more about Tomono Sushi Party's bespoke sushi making experiences on their website: www.tomono-sushi.co.uk/private-sushi-making-parties/bespoke-sushi-making-parties-events