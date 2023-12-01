Respected good beer group in Bucks celebrates 50th anniversary at historic Aylesbury pub

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Members of a popular pub group known for its highly-respected good beer guide gathered in Aylesbury to celebrate its 50th birthday.

For 50 years the Campaign for Real Ale group have as part of the branch in Buckinghamshire. Members of the Aylesbury Vale and Wycombe branch went to the King’s Head to toast the special milestone.

The first meeting of CAMRA in Buckinghamshire was held on 3 December, 1973, at the Rose and Crown in Saunderton. Whilst the pub has sadly now closed, members were delighted to invite Robert Watson, the pub landlord who hosted that first meeting, to its 50th anniversary celebration.

Tom Jenkinson, Chiltern Brewery; Greg Smith MP; Robert Watson (former licensee of Rose and Crown, Saunderton and founding committee member); David Roe (longest- serving local CAMRA chairman of the past 50 years.)

Robert, who was also a founding committee member, was presented with a certificate to commemorate the first meeting by David Roe, the longest-serving chairman of the Aylesbury Vale and Wycombe branch over the past 50 years.

Held at Aylesbury’s oldest pub, which dates back to the 15th century, the presentation was toasted by many local CAMRA members both past and present.

These included six former branch chair men, covering the last 40 years.

Instead of cutting cake, memories were shared over a barrel of Beechwood Bitter. Members brought along memorabilia from the past half century, which included minutes from the first meeting and editions of local Buckinghamshire pub guides from over the years.

Tom Jenkinson from Chiltern Brewery also addressed the gathering, representing Buckinghamshire’s oldest existing brewery, which is 43. Tom paid tribute to CAMRA’s successful achievements in preserving real ale as a unique British beer style.

Buckingham MP Greg Smith also spoke at the celebration. His love of beer has been documented in Parliament in the past, where current Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, has referred to him as “a defender of the great British pint”. Greg paid tribute to the vital contribution of CAMRA’s volunteers over the past 50 years in supporting local breweries and pubs.