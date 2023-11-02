Princes Risborough bar named as finalist for Regional Pub of the Year 2023

The pub has been celebrated by a respected real ale group

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A venue in Princes Risborough has been named as a finalist for CAMRA’s Regional Pub of the Year award.

The Bird in Hand has been chosen by the Campaign for Real Ale group, the highly-respected independent service which rates pints across the country.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local CAMRA members presented a certificate to staff at the Bucks pub. It will be competing against other pubs in central southern England.

Graham Hards CAMRA South Oxfordshire Chairman and Katie Baldock the Bird in the Hand general manager

South Oxfordshire chairman, Graham Hards, presented the certificate to Katie Baldock, general manager of the pub.

To become a finalist the Bird in Hand defeated tough competition, claiming CAMRA’s Buckinghamshire Pub of the Year title.

Graham said “The Central Southern region covers a large area of the country from Swindon to Slough east to west and from Banbury to Reading north to south. To be recognised as one of CAMRA’s top three pubs among several thousand others is an excellent achievement. CAMRA recognises the amazing efforts of publicans like Katie to provide welcoming community pubs for local people as well as serving great beer.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Bird in Hand will be included in CAMRA’s next edition of its Good Beer Guide, which is due to be released at the end of September 2024.

CAMRA’s first branch in Buckinghamshire opened 50 years ago and the group wants to reach out to people who were involved in its early days.