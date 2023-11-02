Princes Risborough bar named as finalist for Regional Pub of the Year 2023

News you can trust since 1832
By James Lowson
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 12:15 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 12:15 GMT
A venue in Princes Risborough has been named as a finalist for CAMRA’s Regional Pub of the Year award.

The Bird in Hand has been chosen by the Campaign for Real Ale group, the highly-respected independent service which rates pints across the country.

Local CAMRA members presented a certificate to staff at the Bucks pub. It will be competing against other pubs in central southern England.

Graham Hards CAMRA South Oxfordshire Chairman and Katie Baldock the Bird in the Hand general managerGraham Hards CAMRA South Oxfordshire Chairman and Katie Baldock the Bird in the Hand general manager
South Oxfordshire chairman, Graham Hards, presented the certificate to Katie Baldock, general manager of the pub.

To become a finalist the Bird in Hand defeated tough competition, claiming CAMRA’s Buckinghamshire Pub of the Year title.

Graham said “The Central Southern region covers a large area of the country from Swindon to Slough east to west and from Banbury to Reading north to south. To be recognised as one of CAMRA’s top three pubs among several thousand others is an excellent achievement. CAMRA recognises the amazing efforts of publicans like Katie to provide welcoming community pubs for local people as well as serving great beer.”

The Bird in Hand will be included in CAMRA’s next edition of its Good Beer Guide, which is due to be released at the end of September 2024.

CAMRA’s first branch in Buckinghamshire opened 50 years ago and the group wants to reach out to people who were involved in its early days.

Interested parties can contact the Aylesbury Vale and Wycombe group online here. A celebration is planned for later this year.

