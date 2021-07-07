Pub reopens in Wendover today under new name

Today (July 7), the Bel & The Dragon at The Red Lion opens in Wendover it operated before the pandemic as The Red Lion.

The pub will be ran by Matt Coupland, the Bel & The Dragon group advise that he is an experienced general manager.

As well as reopening the Inn, the property also has 23 en-suite bedrooms.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bel & The Dragon at The Red Lion

The pub group is promising an extensive selection of fine wine and British food.

The building is a grade-II-listed inn which dates back to 1669, and possibly earlier, with much of the original building still standing, the pub group says.

The group has restored the property based in the foothills of the Chilterns with the aim of providing a premium, contemporary English inn, with sophisticated charm and historic character.

It also has 160 covers in a patio area which also has heated panels.

reopening on July 7

A spokesperson for the pub group outlined some of the food, it will offer, saying: "Our team of talented chefs have created a menu full of modern adaptations of simple classics. Think Devonshire mussels in a cider and bacon broth to start, followed by sustainable Cornish fish and crayfish pie or salt-baked saddle of lamb with seasonal vegetables to share, as well as a range of daily specials.

"The pudding menu will be full of theatre, including the Bel & The Dragon classic of a flaming Baked Alaska, served with salted caramel ice cream, providing a perfect end to any meal."

The pub is promising a selection of wines at competitive prices and a comprehensive, 'From the Cellar list', including: sought after vintages. Through the use of the Coravin system guests are allowed to sample rare wines by the glass.

General manager, Matt, has worked for Fullers for eight years, at The Paper Mill at Apsley Lock near Hemel Hempstead and as general manager at The Six Bells in Thame. He subsequently moved to The Red Lion in Wendover and has played a key role in its transformation to a Bel & The Dragon.

the pub food on offer

Matt said: “This is a dream come true for me – it’s a fantastic site, in a great area, and Bel & The Dragon is an outstanding brand. I can’t wait to bring our fantastic menu and excellent wine list to the great and good of Wendover, and our stunning bedrooms to those who want to come and visit.

“I’m really looking forward to welcoming back locals and visitors alike and to working with the local neighbourhood to ensure Bel & The Dragon at The Red Lion takes a place at the very heart of the community.”

one of the rooms at the property