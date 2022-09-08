Wendover nursery announces recruitment open day to fill current vacancies

Wendover Day Nursery on Aylesbury Road, is opening its doors to prospective candidates on Saturday 24 September, from 9.30am-11.30am.

The move is a reaction to increased demand at the still relatively new institution.

Visitors are encouraged to bring along their CV to the networking event, as the nursery has several opportunities available for qualified early years practitioners to join on a full or part-time basis.

Manager Holly Marshall (L) and her team

Guests will be given a tour around the nursery, introduced to team members, and offered the chance to complete a short interview.

Successful candidates who are employed via the careers day will receive a welcome bonus of up to £1,000.

Nursery manager Holly Marshall said: “We’re excited to host our first recruitment careers event at the nursery and are keen to meet with fellow practitioners who share our child-led philosophy and love of the outdoors.

Wendover Day Nursery

“You might have recently graduated and ready to start on your career path, or already work in the sector and are looking for a new opportunity to shine. We’re looking for those who are Level 2 and 3 qualified, but we can also offer apprenticeships for anyone with an interest in working in early years.

“We’re a brilliant team who work well together and look forward to welcoming even more passionate members who are looking to progress in the sector.

“If you’re looking to work in modern surroundings, supported by a dedicated team and wider nursery group, with an excellent reputation within the local community, come along and chat to us.”

The Nursery is also laying on brunch for candidates to enjoy, and there’s an opportunity to enter a prize draw to win a spa day for two, for those who attend.

Wendover Day Nursery is part of the award-winning CC Nurseries Group which provides care for over 800 families, in settings across England and Scotland.