Nunc Drinks celebrates fifth Great Taste Award Win

Nunc Drinks, the Buckingham based artisan brewery renowned for its all-natural sparkling tea drink, kombucha, is thrilled to announce their Rebel Fizz flavour has been awarded their fifth Great Taste Award. This prestigious accolade also marks the first award for their recently released lighter alcoholic range of kombucha drinks, with only 2.5% ABV – the first and only brewery in the UK to produce twice fermented alcoholic kombucha.

Award-Winning Excellence

Rebel Fizz now proudly joins Nunc’s other award-winning flavours: Rose Blush, Mango Buzz, Hops Monster, and Chilli Cha Cha, all of which are non-alcoholic. The Great Taste Awards, organised by the Guild of Fine Food, are considered the "Oscars of the food world" and are the most respected accreditation for artisan and speciality food and drink products. Winning this award signifies exceptional quality and flavour, setting Nunc apart in the competitive drinks market.

A Testament to Quality

Nunc Drinks has previously been recognised as a Great Taste Producer, and winning awards for five of their flavours is an honour few kombucha brands can claim. Diana Hogbin-Mills, co-founder of Nunc, expressed her excitement: “We love all our flavours and think they are the best all-natural drinks available for those who want to live a better life. Winning the prestigious Great Taste Award, not only for one flavour but for five, is something we’re immensely proud of.”

Commitment to Purity and Sustainability

Nunc’s kombucha is brewed using only real ingredients, free from flavourings, colourings, chemicals, or extracts. Unlike standard kombucha, which uses processed sugar, Nunc’s sparkling tea kombucha is infused with raw honey sourced from beekeepers within 5 miles of their Buckingham brewery. Additionally, Nunc uses only premium green teas, never black tea, ensuring a superior and natural product.

Health Benefits of Kombucha

As a fermented product, Nunc kombucha is packed with health benefits. It contains beneficial acids that promote gut health, antioxidants, polyphenols, and gluconic and glucuronic acids, which aid in detoxifying the body. These health benefits, combined with exceptional taste, make Nunc a standout choice for health-conscious consumers.