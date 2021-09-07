New takeaway pizza restaurant opens in Aylesbury with limited time launch offer

A new takeaway-only pizzeria opened in Aylesbury yesterday (6 September), promising traditional Italian-bases sent to customer's front doors.

Amore Pizzeria is now open on Dunsham Lane and ownership advises its pizzas have to be ordered through a unique app.

The app used by the company was created during lockdown to adapt the business at a time when indoor dining wasn't possible.

Amore Pizzeria

Like a lot of grassroots businesses, ownership decided to concentrate on distributing food to people at home during year-one of the pandemic. This led to the abandonment of plans to open restaurant chains across the country, starting with Leighton Buzzard.

The success it had selling pizzas in Leighton Buzzard without a dine-in facility, empowered the company to start its takeaway only franchise.

Aylesbury is now the third store its opened after initially setting up base in Leighton Buzzard and subsequently opening a store in Milton Keynes.

For a limited time only customers can use promo code “Aylesbury” to get all 12” pizzas for £4.95.

Amore's takeaway vehicles

The store says it serves a mix of the always popular classics such as Margherita and Pepperoni pizzas, with Italian specialities like Anduja.

One aspect of the business sales and marketing manager Paulo Benfeito, wanted to highlight to the Bucks Herald, was the business' extensive vegan menu.

The plan was always to open in Aylesbury, Paulo says. When selling pizzas in Leighton Buzzard and Milton Keynes, Amore staff temporarily delivered pizzas to Aylesbury, before deciding it wasn't logistically possible.

He says the business has built-up a loyal following in the area having delivered cupcakes around town.

Paulo is also involved in the Leighton Buzzard-based business, Branded Cupcakes, which serves Aylesbury customers.

The next stage in the franchise's expansion would see stores opening up in Luton and Houghton Regis. Paulo stated to the Bucks Herald he hopes to have stores open in Hemel Hempstead and wants to deliver to Dunstable in the near future as well.

Amore uses Teslas only for its deliveries and believes it is one of the most-environmentally conscious takeaway companies in the country. As it uses hybrid green-powered vehicles.

Paulo started his working life at McDonald's at 16 and left at 24 with the aim of one day starting his own franchise.

After 14 years, he finally reached a point where he was able to start his own restaurant service.

Covid scuppered those plans, but he says the success he's had running his pizzeria without a dine-in option, now has him thinking big.

He said: "We were on the verge of calling it quits, before we launched our own app, separate from Uber and Deliveroo.

"That is when it took off, I think we've caught onto something unique. With our Italian bases and fast takeaway service. I want to continue the franchise model, set-up drive throughs and continue to expand.