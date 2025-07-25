New potato store opens in Aylesbury as town's spud explosion continues

A new jacket potato shop has opened in Aylesbury today continuing the rise in local vendors selling the covered snack.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just Spuds opens its doors in Market Square today following the recent surge in Aylesbury businesses promoting jacket potato lunches.

Located in Market Square, Just Spuds is a brand new venture but if successful the brand could spread across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the company confirmed to The Bucks Herald that plans are in place to open other stores in Brixton and Rotherham, after the Aylesbury fast food service is up and running. It is hoped that the new potato chain could one day emulate the popularity of a brand like Subway, which has become an ever present staple of UK high streets.

Just Spuds opened in Aylesbury today

Jacket potatoes appear to be all the rage in Aylesbury, Yo Doughnuts in Kingsbury also heavily promotes its spuds offerings, Pegasus Gym on Britannia Walk offers its lunchtime servings of the loaded vegetables, and it is rumoured that another specialist store could be opening in Cambridge Street.

"I think it’s healthy food, it’s traditional British food,” said a spokesperson for Just Spuds explaining the recent surge in jacket potato popularity.

He also mentioned local businesses that have enjoyed great success promoting their spuds on social media to millions of viewers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “People are enjoying it, because it’s fresh, it’s healthy, there’s no preservatives in there and it’s not overly filling, but it’s good for lunch.”

Staff at the new restaurant, which offers a dine-in or take out service, are also keen to point out Aylesbury’s long history of selling jacket potatoes.

A specialist store was operating in the town centre in the 1980s and then for 20-30 years there was a popular potato van selling taters outside WH Smiths in town.

Known locally as John Potato, the man who looked after that van has been helping out with preparations for Just Spuds opening in an advisory role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just Spuds owners have been working behind the scenes for a year before launching and the team opening the store has other food franchises currently open in the UK.

"We’ve done a lot of market research. We’ve got an in-house design team. We wanted to open our first store here in our hometown,” a spokesperson for the business said.

"And what we’ve done is rather than just sell spuds, like others have, is we’ve combined coffee, which we’ve created ourselves so it’s our unique blend, with salads and paninis. The main item is spuds, but there is something for everybody.”

It is hoped that by having a selection of sandwiches and other lunchtime goods, larger groups and families will feel catered for at the new store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today the store is offering 25% off deals to celebrate its opening, children’s entertainers and goody bags will be delivered to young visitors who check out the new restaurant on Saturday.

The opening of the new food store, which is located next to Subway in Market Square, has created eight jobs locally.