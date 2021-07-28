New pizza chain restaurant ready to Fireaway in Aylesbury

Fireaway Pizza is opening a restaurant on Aylesbury high street and hopes to be taking orders by mid-September.

The Pizza chain was launched in London, just five years ago in 2016, and currently has over 80 outlets in the UK.

Beyond opening in Aylesbury, Fireaway Pizza says it plans to open further outlets across the UK and expects to have over 100 restaurants throughout the country by 2022.

Fireaway Pizza Hemel Hempstead

A spokesperson said: "Fireaway Pizza is the UK's fastest-growing pizza takeaway chain."

The address for the new takeaway store is 34 High Street, Aylesbury HP20 1SF.

The chain is bringing a menu to Aylesbury offering: a choice of four bases, four cheeses, four meats and 20 toppings, all available for the same price.

It boasts a unique Nutella pizza, for customers looking to try something new.

Founder of Fireaway, Mario Aleppo, said: “We like to innovate and have also introduced the full range of gluten-free and vegan options to ensure there is something for everyone.”