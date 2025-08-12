Check out these restaurants, takeaways and bars across Milton Keynes that have been awarded food hygiene ratings.

The Food Standards Agency has awarded food hygiene ratings to 19 of Milton Keynes’ food establishments, from restaurants and cafes to bars and nightclubs.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings were given to 13 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Mezbaan at Unit 28 Lloyds Court, 1 North Tenth Street, Central Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes; rated on August 6

• Rated 5: Fireaway Pizza at 16b Garrick Walk, Central Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes; rated on August 5

• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at Tesco, Stratford Road, Wolverton, Milton Keynes; rated on August 1

• Rated 5: KFC at 27 Erica Road, Stacey Bushes, Milton Keynes; rated on July 31

• Rated 5: The Bakehouse at 42 Wordsworth Avenue, Newport Pagnell, Milton Keynes; rated on July 30

• Rated 5: Think Food at Aylesbury Street, Wolverton, Milton Keynes; rated on July 30

• Rated 5: Camphill Cafe at Camphill Community Centre, Japonica Lane, Willen Park, Milton Keynes; rated on July 29

• Rated 5: Milton Keynes Community Boat - "Electra" at Berth 30 - Campbell Wharf Marina, Frobisher Gate, Newlands, Milton Keynes; rated on July 28

• Rated 5: King's Church Community Centre at Creed Street, Wolverton, Milton Keynes; rated on July 25

• Rated 5: Chaiiwala at 45 Silbury Arcade, Central Milton Keynes; rated on July 21

• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at 101-103 Queensway, Bletchley, Milton Keynes; rated on June 25

• Rated 5: MK SNAP at 20 Bourton Low, Walnut Tree, Milton Keynes; rated on June 25

• Rated 4: Lion Rock Cafe at Unit A5 First Avenue, Denbigh Business Park, Bletchley; rated on June 22

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

One rating was handed to a pub/bar/nightclub:

• Rated 5: Milton Keynes Rowing Club at Monellan Crescent, Caldecotte, Milton Keynes; rated on July 21

Takeaways

Plus five ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Buffalo Blaze at 16b Garrick Walk, Central Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes; rated on August 5

• Rated 5: Crispy Seoul at 16b Garrick Walk, Milton Keynes; rated on August 5

• Rated 5: Raecore Ltd at 11 Cochran Close, Crownhill, Milton Keynes; rated on July 23

• Rated 5: Sushi Daily at Waitrose, 3 Babbage Gate, Oakgrove, Milton Keynes; rated on July 23

• Rated 5: Cornish Bakery at 11 Deer Walk, Central Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes; rated on June 6

